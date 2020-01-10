Split

WESTERN MICHIGAN UNIVERSITY's split of the News-Talk and Classical programming on WMUK/KALAMAZOO to air the News-Talk on WMUK's primary signal and a Classical format on KALAMAZOO PUBLIC SCHOOLS high school station WKDS and WMUK-HD2/KALAMAZOO is coming on JANUARY 20th. WMUK is adding NPR's "FRESH AIR," "ON POINT," and "1A," PRX's "THE TAKEAWAY," and THE NEW YORK TIMES' "THE DAILY" to its weekday schedule.

GM STEPHEN WILLIAMS said, "“With two distinct formats, we believe the listening experience will be improved. Our listeners across the region will be able to enjoy without interruption the kind of programming they prefer 24/7... We're excited to bring you this new service, a service intended to deepen our commitment to providing quality local and national journalism, meaningful information, and continued coverage of the arts."

