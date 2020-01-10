Henson and Waldrup

ALL ACCESS extends congratulations to Country artist KAREN WALDRUP on her recent engagement to boyfriend (now fiance) CODY HENSON. HENSON popped the question on DECEMBER 27th at the RIVER WALK in SAN ANTONIO, TX among family. The couple met on VALENTINE's DAY in 2018 and plans on a small, boutique-style wedding in SEPTEMBER.

“I’ve waited 33 years for this man, and I’m really thankful I found him, because I’ve dated a lot of jokes,” WALDRUP told PEOPLE.com. “My mama always told me to wait for love. The benefit of getting married when you are older is that you know who you are and what’s important to you and you aren’t about to settle for anything less than you deserve. He’s my knight in shining armor.”

