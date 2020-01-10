Brannigan And Johnson

SUMMITMEDIA has promoted BEVERLEE BRANNIGAN, former WICHITA President/GM, to SVP Programming, while TODD JOHNSON, former WICHITA GSM, has been upped to BRANNIGAN's former position of WICHITA President/GM. The stations include Country KFDI, Active Rock KICT, Regional Mexican KYQQ and Country KFTI-A.

BRANNIGAN served as President/GM of WICHITA for nearly six years and has many years of programming experience throughout the U.S. She is a member of the COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME, has coached CMA Broadcast Personalities of the Year, and has programmed KFDI to a CMA Station of the Year Award.

“I am honored to join BILL TANNER and JOHN OLSEN in the leadership of SUMMITMEDIA programming," she said. "We are all passionate about the need for radio to strongly connect to our audience. Finally, I am very excited to work with our talented team throughout the company.”

JOHNSON served as GSM for the last three years and has more than 34 years of sales, marketing and management experience in the WICHITA market, starting with KICT in 1986.

Commented JOHNSON, “I am proud to be asked to lead our team who is incredibly passionate about entertaining our audience and about bringing the best ideas and solutions to our clients. SUMMITMEDIA will continue our commitment to the community as the premier source of entertainment, news, and severe weather coverage."

