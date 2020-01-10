Charlie Dean and Keith Urban (Facebook)

Longtime MERCURY RECORDS NASHVILLE MIDWEST regional CHARLIE DEAN has departed the label.

“A wise MINNESOTAN once said, ‘The times they are a changing,’” said DEAN. “I have had the honor of representing some amazing MERCURY NASHVILLE artists (and MCA, and UMGD) and working with some mighty fine human beings over the last 20-plus years. The good times have far outweighed the bad, and I will be forever grateful for the time I have spent here. I’m going to take some time for myself and then see what’s next.”

DEAN can be reached here, or by phone at (612) 718-4406.

MERCURY VP/Promotion DAMON MOBERLY is seeking her replacement. Reach him here.

