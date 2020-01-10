iHeartMedia

On the heels of DECEMBER’s announcement that iHEARTMEDIA would be creating a second hub for its digital division in NASHVILLE (NET NEWS 12/2/19) comes word that the company is currently negotiating for space in a newly-built downtown office tower at 1200 BROADWAY. The new office, scheduled to open in first quarter of this year, will join NEW YORK in housing the media company's digital team.

THE NASHVILLE BUSINESS JOURNAL reports that if the deal is finalized, it will make iHEART the first tenant in the building which will also include 313 apartments and a WHOLE FOODS MARKET. Construction on the building is currently wrapping up. The BUSINESS JOURNAL also reports that iHEARTRADIO Pres. DARREN DAVIS will relocate to NASHVILLE.

“iHEARTRADIO had been in the market for up to 40,000 square feet of office space, which could represent in the ballpark of 150 to 200 jobs or more, depending on how the company wants to arrange its office layout,” the BUSINESS JOURNAL reports. “Hiring is already underway, including for jobs such as product development, software engineering, data science and others."

« see more Net News