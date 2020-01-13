Barry Freeman (Facebook)

ALL ACCESS sends condolences to the family and friends of industry veteran BARRY FREEMAN, who passed away on FRIDAY, JANUARY 10th in PALM SPRINGS, CA at the age of 83. According to a FACEBOOK post from his daughter, DEBRA GOELZ, FREEMAN's death followed “a month-long medical ordeal. We are all incredibly sad to lose him. For all those who knew him, he seemed invincible. A true force of nature. Thank you for all the love and companionship and laughs you gave him over the years.”

FREEMAN retired in 2008 after a 52-year career in the music industry (NET NEWS 9/2/08). That career included stints at CORAL RECORDS, UNITED ARTISTS, HARMON, DECCA, KAPP, CAPITOL, ATLANTIC, WESTWOOD ONE, ABC RADIO NETWORKS and NETWORK 40 among others.

A celebration of his life will be held in the SAN FERNANDO VALLEY on SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 8th at 2p PT. Those wishing to attend should notify GOELTZ at goelz.debbie@gmail.com for details.

