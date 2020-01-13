Post Malone On Top (Photo: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com)

MUSICBUSINESSWORLDWIDE.COM taps into BUZZANGLE stats for 2019 and the headline is impressive: "U.S. Streams Topped A Trillion In 2019," translating to: audio streaming growth is still accelerating (in volume terms) in the UNITED STATES, the world’s biggest music market. however, digging a bit deeper there seems to be a potential argument that superstar streaming is off.

"According to BUZZANGLE, POST MALONE was the biggest recorded music superstar of 2019 in the US. Having released his blockbuster HOLLYWOOD’s BLEEDING album in September, he racked up some 5.47bn on-demand audio streams across the calendar 12 months. Yet in 2018, the prior year, the biggest audio streaming superstar in the US was DRAKE, who, says BUZZANGLE, collected a massive 7.74bn on-demand audio streams in the period.

"So, despite a 32.0% YoY rise in overall audio streaming activity, the biggest streaming star in the States actually attracted fewer plays than the equivalent artist in the prior year.

"Not only that: in 2017, the biggest audio streaming artist in the UNITED STATES, according to BUZZANGLE numbers – DRAKE, again – clocked up 5.53bn audio on-demand streams in the year. Even that 5.53bn stat was bigger than the 5.47bn play-count that 2019’s king of U.S audio streams, POST MALONE, put on the scoreboard." And, according to BUZZANGLE: "The less big, less rosy news: physical album sales (including CD and vinyl) tanked by 20.9% in the US last year, says BuzzAngle, sinking to 55.7m. "And total album sales (across download and physical – not including ‘streaming equivalents’) sunk by 23.2% to 93.0m."

