COX Urban WEDR (99 JAMZ)/MIAMI morning co-star and local SOUTH FLORIDA Rapper TRICK DADDY (legally known as MAURICE SAMUEL YOUNG) was pulled over on SATURDAY (1/11) around 3:20a (ET) in MIAMI following reports that "a driver hitting signs and running red lights in a dark colored RANGE ROVER in the area of Southwest 128th Avenue and 42nd Street in MIAMI," according to the MIAMI HERALD.

The police smelled alcohol on TRICK's breath and he failed a field sobriety test. He was arrested and "taken to HAMMOCKS DISTRICT STATION on 142nd Avenue. While there, police found cocaine inside a dollar bill while TRICK DADDY was putting his possessions in a plastic bag."

The MIAMI HERALD noted details of the arrest. "His bond was set at $5,000 on the cocaine possession charge and $1,000 on the driving under the influence charge" and he was later released.

"In OCTOBER 2019, TRICK DADDY became the public face behind the new MIAMI GARDENS soul food restaurant, SUNDAY’s EATERY and that same month (NET NEWS 10/28/2019) joined TRINA as a morning co-host on WEDR replacing the “RICKEY SMILEY MORNING SHOW.”

COX MEDIA VP/Audience & Content For Radio TIM CLARKE commented to ALL ACCESS, "We were recently made aware of an incident involving TRICK DADDY. As a matter of policy, we do not comment on personal matters of our employees."

As of this posting it's not known when TRICK DADDY would return to the morning show, but his page on the WEDR.COM was still in place.

According to the MIAMI HERALD it wasn't TRICK DADDY's first arrest. In APRIL 2014, TRICK DADDY was arrested and charged in MIRAMAR with possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of cocaine, and driving with a suspended license.

He was also arrested in 1991 on a cocaine possession charge, carrying a concealed firearm and violating probation.

He served more than two years in prison six years before the release of his 1997 debut album, ‘Based on a True Story.”

He was arrested in 2003 on assault charges.

He was also arrested on assault charges in 2003 for threatening to kill a man over a street basketball game.

"His most recent album, “Finally Famous: Born a Thug, Still a Thug,” his eighth, was released in 2008, but it was not commercially successful."

