Kaylan Moody

ALL ACCESS is pleased to welcome KAYLAN MOODY as its new, NASHVILLE-based Editorial Assistant effective TODAY (1/13). She previously was MD/morning talent for MARC RADIO GROUP’s Alternative WHHZ (100.5 THE BUZZ)/GAINESVILLE, FL. This past AUGUST, she earned her Masters in Mass Communication degree from the UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA.

A huge Country music fan, MOODY started her career in radio as an undergraduate at the UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA, where she worked on the air at university-owned stations Country WRUF-FM (103.7 THE GATOR) and Top 40 GHQ, where she was also a research assistant and student General Manager. She was awarded a student scholarship to attend the NAB RADIO SHOW in 2017 and 2018.

“KAYLAN moved to NASHVILLE on DECEMBER 27th to land a job on MUSIC ROW, and achieved her goal in record time,” said ALL ACCESS Pres./Publisher JOEL DENVER. “Looks like we have a real winner with KAYLAN, and we are very excited to have her aboard – just in time for the craziness that is COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR!”

MOODY reports to Senior Editor PHYLLIS STARK, who said, “Finding someone who speaks fluent ‘radio’ and also has solid writing chops sounds like a unicorn job description, but KAYLAN fit the bill perfectly, in addition to having winning personality that meshed perfectly with our team in NASHVILLE. Associate Editor MONICA RIVERA and I are thrilled to welcome her.”

Added MOODY, “I began a career in radio four years ago and have never looked back. Radio and music have always been my greatest passions, and I’m so grateful for the opportunity to pursue them further at ALL ACCESS.”

« see more Net News