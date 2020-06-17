Early Bird Registration Is On

Time to save at THE CONCLAVE, which celebrates 45 years of educating radio broadcasters this year, has rolled out a reduced Early Bird Registration Rate of $199 for #CONCLAVE45.

The 45th CONCLAVE SUMMER LEARNING CONFERENCE, at TheConclave.com, gives you the details on #CONCLAVE45 will be held on TUESDAY, JUNE 16 and WEDNESDAY, JUNE 17, 2020, at the DELTA HOTELS MINNEAPOLIS NORTHEAST.

THE CONCLAVE SUMMER LEARNING CONFERENCE is specifically designed to help broadcasters grow their careers and stations by providing access to high-level executives from companies across the radio stratosphere in a relaxed and intimate environment. #CONCLAVE45 will focus heavily on ratings-generating fundamentals and effective practices, plus strategic ways to operate in the voice-first device, social media, and podcasting spaces.

Among the #CONCLAVE45 highlights will be the signature keynote session of industry leaders, “Ask Me ‘Almost’ Anything”, along with a new lineup of radio’s thought leaders discussing the industry’s future and how radio companies, stations and pros can compete long-term.

CONCLAVE Chair LORI LEWIS said, "THE CONCLAVE is all about access -- access to the excellent industry minds we wouldn’t otherwise have an opportunity to interact with and learn from. It’s also important to showcase managers, programmers, and talent of all market sizes. There’s much to be learned from everyone. The full agenda is forthcoming. Please feel free to reach out to me with ideas at lori@lorilewismedia.com.”

Don't miss #CONCLAVE45! Register TODAY at the $199 Early Bird Rate for this summer destination event for radio professionals at TheConclave.com.

Contact LISA DOLLINGER, DOLLINGER STRATEGIC COMMUNICATION FOR THE CONCLAVE, (512) 633-4084, lisa@dollcomm.com.

