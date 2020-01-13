DeDe Comes To Mornings

CONNOISSEUR MEDIA Urban AC WYBC (94.3/)/NEW HAVEN, CT has added COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS syndicated "DEDE IN THE MORNING” to AM drive. Dir./Operations JUAN CASTILLO moves from mornings to afternoons.

CASTILLO said, “After a long careful search we hit the jackpot. DEDE MCGUIRE is the exact type of morning show personality that Urban AC radio has been waiting for and we are excited that her show DEDE IN THE MORNING on 94.3 WYBC. The show has high energy, laughter, and discussions on all things pop culture as well as breaking news.”

DEDE added, “It is an absolute honor to be part of the legendary WYBC and we can’t wait to wake up NEW HAVEN. Thank you, JUAN CASTILLO, and the WYBC team for your support and confidence. We are going to have some fun together."

