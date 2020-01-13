Lockwood Passes Away

The MONTREAL GAZETTE is reporting the death of former MONTREAL and YORK, PA morning radio host RALPH LOCKWOOD on SUNDAY. He was 80.

LOCKWOOD (a/k/a "BIRDMAN") was best known for two stints at CKGM-A in 1972-81 and 1985-87 and his CTV affiliate CFCF-TV television show; he also hosted at CFOX-A and CFCF-A, and called MONTREAL CONCORDES CFL football on CJAD-A. In the U.S., LOCKWOOD, a PENNSYLVANIA native, hosted for two periods on WSBA-A/YORK, PA (1964-67 and 1988-99) and at WQXA-A/YORK, and more recently worked in public relations and consulting. He started his career at WAZL-A and WTHT-A/HAZELTON, PA, his hometown, in 1961, then moved to WBAX-A/WILKES-BARRE before his first stint at WSBA, and also hosted at WHLO-A/AKRON and WPOM-A and WEAT-TV/WEST PALM BEACH

