Back In 2020

The AUSTRALIAN PODCAST AWARDS are returning in 2020, this time moving from MAY to early NOVEMBER. Entries will be opened at the end of JULY. The awards will sport an expanded independent panel of judges chaired by "NOT BY ACCIDENT" host SOPHIE HARPER, and will add a new "Listener's Choice" category voted upon by the public.

Founder DAVE GERTLER said, “As we enter our fourth year, it’s clear that podcasting still has plenty of room to grow -- and so we’ll be delivering an even bigger ceremony and want to be even more representative of AUSTRALIA’s audio makers.”

HARPER said, “The AUSTRALIAN PODCAST AWARDS has quickly become one of my favourite nights of the year. It’s an opportunity to recognise, and importantly, to discover the incredible, world-class work being produced in AUSTRALIA and listened to here and around the world. I can’t wait to hear more of what’s been produced this past year, and to work closely with a diverse and diligent panel of judges to make sure we can celebrate the very best of Australian podcasting across every category.”

The AUSTRALIAN BROADCASTING CORPORATION's ABC AUDIO STUDIOS podcast manager KELLIE RIORDAN said, “The AUSTRALIAN PODCAST AWARDS has been an exciting gathering to celebrate our ever-growing industry in AUSTRALIA. Australian podcasts are among some of the world’s best, so to have these local awards to recognise the best podcast creators in the country is essential. The awards place Australian story-telling and production values on the world stage.”



ACAST AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND Content Director GUY SCOTT-WILSON said, "ACAST is delighted to be supporting the Australian Podcast Awards in its fourth year. The awards have become a significant event for the Australian podcast community and it's incredibly inspiring to see independently produced content celebrated on the same terms as content produced by publishers. DAVE and his team have built a celebratory platform that is a true reflection of the continued growth of podcasting in AUSTRALIA.”



TRITON DIGITAL Managing Dir. SHARON TAYLOR, whose company is the parent of AUSTRALIA-based OMNY STUDIO, said, “OMNY STUDIO are pleased to see the AUSTRALIAN PODCAST AWARDS making a big return this year, especially as consumption of the burgeoning medium continues to rise across the region -- which we see each month in the Australian Podcast Ranker. We look forward to once again recognizing and celebrating the diverse array of creators and engaging content that has meaningfully contributed to the growth of the industry in AUSTRALIA.”

And WHOOSHKAA CEO ROBERT LOWENTHAL added, “Podcasts have well and truly made their mark -- entertaining, informing and engaging millions of listeners in AUSTRALIA. The AUSTRALIAN PODCAST AWARDS provide vital recognition and encouragement to the creators behind the content we love.”

Find out more at australianpodcastawards.com or @auspodawards on TWITTER.

