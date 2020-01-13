McAfee (Photo: ESPN)

Consultant JASON BARRETT's BARRETT SPORTS MEDIA will honor WESTWOOD ONE/CBS SPORTS RADIO, DAZN, ESPN, and WWE host and former INDIANAPOLIS COLTS punter PAT MCAFEE with the TONY BRUNO Award at the BSM SUMMIT FEBRUARY 26-27 in NEW YORK. The award honors "a national sports media personality who has expanded their profile and cut thru the noise by offering a unique, unfiltered, and authentic approach."

FOX SPORTS RADIO's CLAY TRAVIS was last year's honoree.

BARRETT said, “PAT MCAFEE's blend of energy, drive, authenticity, and entertainment has helped him stand out on the national sports media stage. At just 32 years old, PAT has dove head first into the business, building an incredible brand across multi-platforms by being relatable, credible, and highly motivated. Though his best days in the industry are still ahead of him, executives are well aware of his rapid rise and special talents, and I am looking forward to presenting him in NEW YORK with what I'm sure will be the first of many broadcasting honors, the 2020 TONY BRUNO Award.”

MCAFEE said, “It’s an honor to be recognized as this year’s TONY BRUNO Award recipient. For as long as I can remember, I’ve always enjoyed great conversation. I thought that if I knew a little bit about everything, I could talk to anybody about anything. So, whether it was talking with a custodian about a new mop they were using or chatting up a billionaire about their choice of a new plane, I lived for those exchanges because I knew they were a chance to learn something. My genuine curiosity and willingness to chat about whatever hasn’t always led me to 'perfect' situations but I’m thankful that in this beautifully intimate form of entertainment, radio, those 2 traits can set you up for some magical on air moments.

“My life has been filled with a slew of insanely cool moments happened upon serendipitously and I am grateful for every single one of them. When I tell a story, I hope the listener feels as if they were right there with me. When I interview someone, my intention is for the listener to think “I would’ve asked the same damn thing.” My goal for each show is to help listeners escape from whatever’s going on in their lives and enjoy a mental vacation for a few hours. It’s been quite a thrill to be mentioned alongside the other nominees because they are doing the exact same thing and inspire me daily. I’m a fan of all of you. Massive thanks to whomever decided I should win this award, I’m not sure I agree with you BUT I appreciate it mucho nonetheless. Cheers to the future of radio.”

BRUNO said, “In addition to being honored by having my name on this award, seeing the incredible list of yearly finalists proves Sports Talk Radio's future is in good hands for decades to come. PAT MCAFEE was the 'go to' guy in the COLTS locker room for refreshingly candid and hilarious ability to relate to media and fans alike, and since entering the media business, his star power has continued to skyrocket. PAT SUMMERALL was the greatest kicker turned HOF broadcaster ever, and now -- dare I say: PAT has 'out kicked the coverage*,' and keeps nailing it on the air every single day (*courtesy of 2019 winner CLAY TRAVIS).”

MCAFEE will also appear at a pre-conference "BSM SUMMIT KICKOFF" event at the WATSON HOTEL on FEBRUARY 25th, sponsored by BENZTOWN BRANDING and WESTWOOD ONE.

