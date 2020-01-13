Mackay

ENTERCOM HOUSTON GSM BOB MACKAY is moving to the company's AUSTIN cluster as SVP/Market Manager, effective JANUARY 27th. MACKAY's experience includes stints as DOS at RADIO ONE/HOUSTON, GSM at COX RADIO/HOUSTON, VP/Dir. of National Sales at EMMIS, GSM at CLEAR CHANNEL, and DOS at TRUMPER COMMUNICATIONS as well as President of the MARSADES MEDIA agency.



“BOB has earned the trust and respect of his teams and clients alike and we are thrilled he is remaining at ENTERCOM,” said Regional President BRIAN PURDY. “As General Sales Manager he delivered outstanding results and we are excited for him to bring his energy and drive to AUSTIN.”



MACKAY added, “I am grateful for the support of (ENTERCOM HOUSTON SVP/Market Manager) SARAH FRAZIER and (Regional Pres.) DOUG ABERNETHY and am especially thankful that (ENTERCOM DALLAS Regional Pres./Market Mgr.) BRIAN PURDY tapped me to work with the ENTERCOM AUSTIN team. It can’t get much better than to be promoted in the best media company and continue to live in the great state of TEXAS.”

The cluster includes AC KKMJ (MAJIC 95.5), Hot AC KAMX (MIX 94.7), News-Talk KJCE-A, and Classic Hip Hop KKMJ-HD3-K240EL (THE NEW HOT 95.9).

« back to Net News