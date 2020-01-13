New Format

NRG MEDIA Classic Rock KOOO (101.9 THE KEG)/OMAHA has flipped to Adult Hits. JAY MICHAELS, who also programs SWEET 98 and POWER 106.9 has been named PD.

The NEW 101.9 KEG will add a morning show to round out the on-air line-up. MATT TOMPKINS, formerly of sister station, KQKQ (SWEET 98.5), will host the show.

Market Manager MARK SHECTERLE stated, “I am beyond excited to have JAY leading the charge from the programming and music side, while veteran on-air talent MATT TOMPKINS will kick-off the day with a fun, new and entertaining morning show on The NEW 101.9 The KEG”.

MICHAELS commented, “This is a huge opportunity for NRG MEDIA to own the adult listener in OMAHA. Who doesn’t like hearing 'Sweet Child of Mine' into 'Bette Davis Eyes' and then not knowing what’s going to be played next.”

« see more Net News