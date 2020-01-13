Smoothie, Rainman

GALAXY Active Rock WKRL-WKLL-WKRH (KROCK)/SYRACUSE-UTICA has moved JAMIE "BIG SMOOTHIE" HANTKE from evenings to afternoons 3-7p (ET), replacing RAINMAN, who will move to nights and will host "THE SPORTSZILLA SHOW" afternoons 3-4p (ET) on sister Sports WTLA-A-W249BC-WSGO-A-W261AC (ESPN RADIO 97.7)/SYRACUSE and 5-6p on Sports WRLY-WTLB-W243DY (ESPN UTICA-ROME 1310 1350 AM).

Pres./CEO ED LEVINE said, “With these two promotions, we get to improve both ESPN and KROCK. RAINMAN is getting to fulfill his longtime dream of doing sports talk fulltime and BIG SMOOTHIE is getting to fulfill his goal to be back on the radio in afternoons fulltime.”

