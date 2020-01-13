Live From Radio Row

Comedian COSTAKI ECONOMOPOULOS will be doing his "QUICK SNAPS" football feature live from Radio Row at the SUPER BOWL in MIAMI JANUARY 27-29. ENVISION NETWORKS is offering prospective affiliates a free trial of the segment for morning or afternoon shows during that week.

ECONOMOPOULOS saidm "Ground zero of the NFL universe, rubbing shoulders with the likes of STEVE YOUNG and DAN MARINO, and doing football jokes with stations all over the country? In SOUTH BEACH? Sign me up."

Sign up for the trial at quicksnaps@envisionnetworks.com or (216) 831-3761.

