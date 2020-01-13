Lady Antebellum

Congratulations to BMLG RECORDS' LADY ANTEBELLUM, who scored the #1 spot on the MEDIABASE Country singles chart this week with their latest single, "What If I Never Get Over You."

Kudos to BMLG RECORDS Pres./CEO JIMMY HARNEN, SVP/Promotion MATTHEW HARGIS, Sr. Dir./National Promotion & Marketing MICHELLE KAMMERER, Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion ANDREW THOEN, Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion LIZ SANTANA, Dir./SOUTHWEST Promotion ANDI BROOKS, Dir./WEST COAST Promotion STELLA PRADO, Coord./Promotion CHERYLYNNE NADER and Exec. Asst. MADELINE FARR. ALL ACCESS delivered sweet treats to the BMLG RECORDS staff today (1/13) to celebrate their success.

