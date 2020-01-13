Osborne

GRAMMY Award-winning songwriter JOSH OSBORNE has renewed his membership agreement with ASCAP. The organization will continue to license public performances of OSBORNE's work, including his 2018 ASCAP Song of the Year recorded by MCA NASHVILLE's SAM HUNT, “Body Like A Back Road.”

“JOSH is one of Country music’s most talented and successful hitmakers, and he has earned a reputation as one of the most in-demand collaborators on MUSIC ROW,” said ASCAP CEO ELIZABETH MATTHEWS. “He is truly a songwriter’s songwriter, and we are excited to be by his side as he continues to shape the genre with his insightful yet universal writing style.”

“I am so thankful for the success that I have had as an ASCAP writer, and I am so excited to get to continue to be a part of the ASCAP family,” said OSBORNE.

