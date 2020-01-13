Johnny Minardi

ELEKTRA MUSIC GROUP ups JOHNNY MINARDI to VP/A&R. Among his notable signings to the label, MINARDI has inked artists such as The Band CAMINO, GRANDSON, NOTHING,NOWHERE., FEVER 333, and, most recently, Australian sensation TONES AND I.

“JOHNNY has the great gift of not only being able to uncover truly original talent, but knowing how to spark his artists to take their work to the next level,” said ELEKTRA MUSIC GROUP Co-Presidents MIKE EASTERLIN and GREGG NADEL. “He’s brought a string of fantastic acts to the extended ELEKTRA/ATLANTIC label family since first joining FUELED BY RAMEN back in 2004. When we established EMG just over a year ago, we knew that JOHNNY had to be on the team, and he’s continued to deliver and nurture amazing talent. We’re thrilled to announce this much-deserved promotion."

