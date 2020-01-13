New Offering

MANNGROUP RADIO and award winning production/imaging house GROOVEWORX are offering their latest jingle imaging package, THE BIG KISS, now airing at 21 year client rhythmic AC WBHK (KISS-FM)/BIRMINGHAM and ready for custom sings throughout the world.

"After two decades of producing jingles for KISS, it's pretty clear than the more musical you can be on a music format, the better your PPM ratings will be. Why be less musical?!" said MANN.

For samples of THE BIG KISS, hit up MANN at ed@manngroupradio.com or (310) 346-4991.

