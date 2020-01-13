-
MannGroup Rolls Out 'The Big Kiss' Jingle/Imaging Package
January 13, 2020 at 9:10 AM (PT)
MANNGROUP RADIO and award winning production/imaging house GROOVEWORX are offering their latest jingle imaging package, THE BIG KISS, now airing at 21 year client rhythmic AC WBHK (KISS-FM)/BIRMINGHAM and ready for custom sings throughout the world.
"After two decades of producing jingles for KISS, it's pretty clear than the more musical you can be on a music format, the better your PPM ratings will be. Why be less musical?!" said MANN.
For samples of THE BIG KISS, hit up MANN at ed@manngroupradio.com or (310) 346-4991.
