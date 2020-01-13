Good Luck, Eva

Best wishes to JAMIE "EVA" MATTESON, 15-year co-host of the SAGA Hot AC WMGX (COAST 93.1)/PORTLAND morning show, who is unplugging at the end of FEBRUARY.

In an email detailing her plans, MATTESON said, “I’ve decided it’s the right time for me to step down from the COAST MORNING SHOW and take ‘self’ time to focus on me – continuing the healing path I’ve been on for my body and mind, and travel for more than two weeks at a time."

Co-host BLAKE HAYES remains in place, with a new partner to be announced down the road.

« see more Net News