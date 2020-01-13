Wise

KELSEY WISE has been named Creative Director for GIVEN MUSIC PUBLISHING. WISE has previous work experience at SONY/ATV MUSIC and BIG DEAL MUSIC GROUP.

“KELSEY’s passion and drive for championing songwriters is beyond impressive, as are her incredible creative instincts,” said GIVEN founding partner CINDY OWEN. “She brings a number of invaluable skills to our company and is a tremendous asset as we continue to build our team at GIVEN.”

“I am incredibly excited to be starting this next chapter with GIVEN MUSIC PUBLISHING and couldn’t be more grateful for CINDY’s confidence in me,” said WISE. “There are so many cool things coming down the pike for our writers and the company in general, and I am just thrilled for the opportunity to work with such talented writers and staff.” Congratulate WISE here.

