Debuts Tomorrow

The LOS ANGELES TIMES' latest true crime podcast is a look at the BILL COSBY case.

"CHASING COSBY" is hosted and reported by TIMES Investigative Journalist NICOLE WEISENSEE EGAN, with interviews with his accusers, including ANDREA CONSTAND, jurors, and prosecutors. The six-part series premieres TOMORROW (1/14) with two episodes.

« see more Net News