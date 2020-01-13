Coming in March

Celebrity researcher Dr. BRENÉ BROWN is launching a podcast through CADENCE13 in MARCH with stage appearances at SXSW. "UNLOCKING US," BROWN's weekly series, will be kicked off with conversations at SXSW with #MeToo founder TARANA BURKE and "QUEER EYE" personality JONATHAN VAN NESS.

“I first experimented with podcasting twelve years ago. I set up my Mac and a used microphone on my red kitchen table and talked to my then small community about shame and empathy,” said BROWN. “I fell in love with the medium. It was real, honest, intimate, and – my favorite – unpolished. When I started thinking about my work dream list for this decade, returning to podcasting and finding a great partner was at the top of the list. I’m thrilled to make this dream come true with CADENCE13 -- they do real and they get it.”



“BRENÉ BROWN is a force of nature who empowers and inspires millions of people with her authentic exploration of the human condition,” said CADENCE13 Chief Content Officer CHRIS CORCORAN. “CADENCE13 is thrilled to partner with her to bring her transformative, powerful voice to today’s podcast space.”

