Moving

Comedians SEBASTIAN MANISCALCO and PETE CORREALE have moved their "THE PETE AND SEBASTIAN SHOW" podcast to the iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK. The long-running show will launch new episodes for iHEART in FEBRUARY.

The show was previously at RIOTCAST, SIDESHOW NETWORK, and SIRIUSXM RAW DOG COMEDY.

