True Crime

The latest from TEGNA's VAULT STUDIOS podcast division is a true crime podcast from NBC affiliate WXIA-TV (11ALIVE)/ATLANTA. "THE OFFICER’S WIFE" is a six-episode series looking into the 2016 shooting of JESSICA BOYNTON in GRIFFIN, GA. BRENDAN KEEFE, 11ALIVE Chief Investigative Reporter, is the host of the podcast, which delves into the story of how BOYNTON, a police officer's wife, first appeared to be a suicide victim, until her miraculous recovery and subsequent accusations changed the picture.

“The revelations, evidence, and accusations that come to light during the investigation point to two drastically differing versions of what really happened,” said KEEFE. “Did JESSICA BOYNTON survive a suicide attempt, or was she the victim of an attempted murder gone wrong? Listeners will find that this case goes far deeper than the results of the official investigation.”

TEGNA Chief Digital Officer ADAM OSTROW added, “With the release of THE OFFICER’S WIFE, VAULT STUDIOS begins the New Year building on the great success we had in 2019, and delivering the kind of content our audience has come to expect: thought-provoking, compelling, meticulously researched and highly entertaining true crime stories.”

The show has debuted with two episodes posted on all platforms and TEGNA's station websites.

« see more Net News