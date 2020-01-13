Whoopsie

The FCC has cancelled proposed fines against three NORTH CAROLINA radio station licensees for late license renewal applications after the Commission realized that it was impossible for two of the stations to file a renewal application by the deadline because the stations' licenses were granted after the deadline, and that the filing the Commission thought was late for a third station was actually an amendment to a timely-filed renewal application.

Rescinded were proposed fines against PIRATE RADIO GROUP, LLC (W281CH/WASHINGTON, NC, license granted after deadline); CTC MEDIA GROUP (W282CQ, BRIDGETON, NC, license granted after deadline); and RADIO HATTERAS, INC. (WHDZ/BUXTON, NC, "late filing" was an amendment, not a renewal application).

