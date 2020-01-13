Steve Schnur

STEVE SCHNUR, Worldwide Executive and President of MUSIC FOR ELECTRONIC ARTS (EA) was recently named a 2020 GUILD OF MUSIC SUPERVISORS (GMS) Awards nominee in the Best Music Supervision in a Video Game category, along with VENUS BENTLEY, for their work on STAR WARS JEDI: Fallen Order.

The 10th Annual GMS Awards are scheduled for THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 6th at the WILTERN THEATER in LOS ANGELES and will also serve as a celebration for its silver anniversary.

The two composers recorded 7 hours of music with 300 musicians over 14 days, contributing to the game’s innovative soundtrack.

For more information, to view the rest of the 2020 nominations, or to purchase tickets, visit the official GMS website here.

