Exits In Buffalo

ALL ACCESS has confirmed that longtime ENTERCOM/BUFFALO VP/Market Manager GREG RIED and Sales Administrative Manager LYNN HOOPER have exited the cluster. GSM TIM HOLLY has been named Interim GM of the stations.

No details were available about the departures; the cluster came under FCC scrutiny for omitting political advertising information from its online public file and allegations by a Congressional candidate that she was overcharged for ads (NET NEWS 3/25/2019), although it is not clear whether the dismissals are related to that investigation.

The cluster includes News-Talk WBEN-A, Sports WGR-A, Sports WWKB-A (ESPN 1530), Top 40 WKSE (KISS 98.5), Alternative WLKK-W284AP (ALTERNATIVE BUFFALO 107.7/104.7), Hot AC WTSS (STAR 102.5), and Urban Oldies WWWS-A-297AB (CLASSIC R&B 107.3 & 1400 AM).

