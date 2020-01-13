Another Year Starts!

The 32nd annual FOLK ALLIANCE INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE will take place this year at the SHERATON NEW ORLEANS HOTEL, in NEW ORLEANS on JANUARY 22nd-26th.

For more, visit here.

The 2019 SOUTH BY SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE AND FESTIVAL is set to take place in AUSTIN, MARCH 16th-22nd. Expect several Triple A-targeted events as well as the annual Songlines-hosted Music Meeting!

Keep up at www.sxsw.com/festivals/music/

ALL ACCESS has announced the dates for the 10th annual WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT. The highly anticipated "United Nations of Radio" is set to take place MARCH 25th-27th. It returns to the newly renovated CASTAWAY in BURBANK, CA!



Please, lock those dates into your calendar and budget for this must-attend event now. With the great buzz from last nine years, Triple A programmers should seriously consider attending.

Visit here for more information.

The 20th annual NON-COMMVENTION returns to PHILADELPHIA MAY 12th-15th. All the meetings and music will be held at the WXPN building, which also houses the WORLD CAFE LIVE venue.

More details to be revealed at www.thetop22.com.

The granddaddy of them all, the TRIPLE A SUMMITFEST returns in 2020 with a new name under the guidance of JACK BARTON ENTERTAINMENT. The event will be held at a new hotel this year – THE EMBASSY SUITES BOULDER -- and shifts to a TUESDAY-FRIDAY agenda. It takes place AUGUST 4th-7th.

Learn more at www.jackbartonentertainment.com/summitfest



The PUBLIC RADIO CONTENT CONFERENCE (PRPD) will be in NEW ORLEANS at the HILTON NEW ORLEANS RIVERSIDE SEPTEMBER 14th-17th.

Get more info at www.prpd.org/public-radio-conference-2020.

The 19th AMERICANA FESTIVAL & CONFERENCE is slated for SEPTEMBER 15th-20th in NASHVILLE.

Stay informed here.

