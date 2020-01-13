Newberry

NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS EVP for Industry Affairs and Strategic Planning STEVE NEWBERRY is exiting the organization to join tech firm QUU as CEO, starting APRIL 1st. NEWBERRY, who will stay at the NAB through MARCH 31st to help with the transition and follow through with the organization's kove to new headquarters will also serve on the QUU Board of Directors and will get an equity stake in the company. He will also continue as Chairman of COMMONWEALTH BROADCASTING and will remain based in WASHINGTON, DC.

“STEVE NEWBERRY has been a tremendous asset to NAB and the entire broadcast industry for decades,” said NAB President and CEO GORDON SMITH. “While we hate to see him leave, we’re delighted STEVE will be with us through the completion of our move to a new headquarters this Spring. We’re also pleased that STEVE will be fulfilling his entrepreneurial passion with QUU, an auto dashboard initiative that uses technology to improve the listener experience and drive higher radio station revenue. On a personal level, I will miss STEVE’s daily presence at NAB and will always be grateful for his friendship and many contributions to the success of broadcasting.”

“It has been an absolute honor and privilege to work closely with Senator GORDON SMITH and the incredible team at the NAB over the past several years, both as past Joint Board Chair and as Executive Vice President for Industry Affairs and Strategic Planning on behalf of the organization,” said NEWBERRY. “I look forward to the opportunity to work closely with JOE HARB and the QUU team to offer exciting, game-changing ad sync technology that provides results for broadcasters and their advertisers in the coming years.”

“STEVE’s proven leadership and vast experience in the media industry made him the absolute perfect choice to oversee QUU,” said QUU Founder/Chief Innovation Officer JOE HARB. “We look forward to driving the company to new levels in offering new, unique opportunities that provide outstanding results for broadcasters and their clients.”

