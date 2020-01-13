Metz (Photo: Emma Golden)

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP (UMG) has signed CHRISSY METZ to its artist roster. METZ, a star of NBC-TV's "This Is Us," previously worked with UMG on the "Breakthrough" movie soundtrack and also appeared on The Academy of Country Music Awards last APRIL alongside CARRIE UNDERWOOD, LAUREN ALAINA, MADDIE & TAE and MICKEY GUYTON, who are now her label mates.

“CHRISSY METZ is simply tapped into AMERICA’s emotional conscience,” said UMG NASHVILLE President CINDY MABE. “Music was her first love and no matter if she’s singing, acting, writing or just being, she’s always real, powerful and fully connected with her audience. I can’t wait to put her musical story into the world, and I’m so inspired to bring her into the UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP NASHVILLE family.”

“To say I am excited to fulfill a lifelong dream is an understatement,” said METZ. “Music has always been my first love, and to be working alongside CINDY [MABE] and the incomparable team at UMG is truly a gift!”

