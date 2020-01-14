Tracy Zamot /Photo Credit Michael Benabib

JAYBIRD COMMUNICATIONS has hired music industry public relations veteran TRACY ZAMOT as Director. ZAMOT has over 20 years of communications experience on both coasts, with an emphasis on music, technology, and the points at which they intersect.

JAYBIRD President LAURIE JAKOBSEN said, “TRACY began working with us as a consultant last summer, and she made an immediate, clear impact for our clients, especially LINKFIRE, MUSERK, SEVEN SEAS MUSIC, and ANGRY MOB. Her background at major labels and then some of the biggest audio platforms gives her the perfect perspective to provide counsel, determine communications plans that further business goals, and then effectively execute on those plans – BILL GREENWOOD and I are so happy to have her officially on board team JAYBIRD.”

ZAMOT commented, “Joining JAYBIRD COMMUNICATIONS is the best part of my career thus far. Here, I’m able to use the knowledge and expertise that I fostered at labels, consulting, and with streaming services, and amplify the already excellent work LAURIE and her team have been doing for a decade. As we enter a new decade, I am excited to work towards even more progressive and creative communications results. JAYBIRD is a place that’s not only one of the most efficient shops around, but one that fosters growth and innovative solutions.”

« see more Net News