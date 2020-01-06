MINNESOTA PUBLIC RADIO Triple A KCMP (89.3 THE CURRENT)/MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL has just launched a special app-only stream -- The Current 15 -- that highlights listeners’ favorite songs of the past 15 years culled from the station’s listener-voted Top 89 lists.

You can get the app here.

THE CURRENT is also hosting it’s 15th anniversary party on SATURDAY, JANUARY 18th at FRIST AVENUE. Acts slated to perform are BLACK PUMAS, THE BAD MAN, SERATONES, MALLY and 26 BATS.

« see more Net News