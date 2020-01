Honorees And Winners

The NATIONAL SPORTS MEDIA ASSOCIATION has announced the Class of 2020 for its Hall of Fame as well as winners of its 2019 national and state Sportscaster and Sportswriter of the Year honors.

Entering the Hall this year will be PREMIERE NETWORKS/FOX SPORTS RADIO/B/R LIVE host DAN PATRICK, longtime SPORTS ILLUSTRATED baseball writer and MLB NETWORK analyst TOM VERDUCCI, and ESPN "PARDON THE INTERRUPTION" co-host and former WASHINGTON POST columnist MICHAEL WILBON, along with the late ATLANTA BRAVES play-by-play announcer SKIP CARAY, the late UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY basketball and football voice CAWOOD LEDFORD, and the late NEW YORK DAILY NEWS and NEW YORK POST columnist DICK YOUNG.

The winners will be honored at the 61st annual NSMA awards banquet on JUNE 29th in WINSTON-SALEM.

2019 national winners of the Sportscaster and Sportswriter of the Year honors include:

National Sportscaster of the Year: WESTWOOD ONE/CBS/TURNER SPORTS' KEVIN HARLAN

National Sportswriter of the Year: ESPN's ADRIAN WOJNAROWSKI

2019 state winners:

ALABAMA:

Sportscaster: JD BYARS, UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA/JAGUAR SPORTS PROPERTIES

Sportswriter: CECIL HURT, TUSCALOOSA NEWS/TIDESPORTS.COM



ARIZONA:

Sportscaster: DAVE PASCH, ARIZONA CARDINALS RADIO NETWORK/BONNEVILLE Sports KMVP (ARIZONA SPORTS 98.7)/PHOENIX

Sportswriter: DOUG HALLER, THE ATHLETIC and CAITLIN SCHMIDT, ARIZONA DAILY STAR/TUCSON



ARKANSAS:

Sportscaster: STEVE SULLIVAN, ABC affiliate KATV-TV/LITTLE ROCK

Sportswriter: BOB HOLT, ARKANSAS DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE/ARKANSASONLINE.COM



CALIFORNIA:

Sportscaster: DAVE FLEMMING, SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS/CUMULUS Sports KNBR-A-F/SAN FRANCISCO and ESPN

Sportswriter: SAM FARMER, LOS ANGELES TIMES



COLORADO

Sportscaster: TROY RENCK, ABC affiliate KMGH-TV/DENVER

Sportswriter: RYAN O'HALLORAN, DENVER POST



CONNECTICUT

Sportscaster: WAYNE NORMAN, UCONN SPORTS PROPERTIES/LEARFIELD IMG COLLEGE, HALL COMMUNICATIONS News-Talk WILI-A-W237EL/WILLIMANTIC, CT, and iHEARTMEDIA Sports WUCS (97.9 ESPN)/HARTFORD

Sportswriter: DAVE BORGES, NEW HAVEN REGISTER/HEARST CONNECTICUT MEDIA



DELAWARE

Sportscaster: SCOTT KLATZKIN, BLUE HENS RADIO NETWORK/LEARFIELD IMG COLLEGE

Sportswriter: KEVIN TRESOLINI, THE NEWS JOURNAL/WILMINGTON



DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Sportscaster: DAVE JOHNSON, WASHINGTON WIZARDS, DC UNITED, HUBBARD News WTOP-News WFED-A/WASHINGTON, NBC O&O WRC-TV (NBC 4)/WASHINGTON

Sportswriter: THOMAS BOSWELL, WASHINGTON POST and BRITTANY GHIROLI, THE ATHLETIC



FLORIDA

Sportscaster: STEVE GOLDSTEIN, FLORIDA PANTHERS/FOX SPORTS FLORIDA

Sportswriter: DAVE HYDE, SOUTH FLORIDA SUN SENTINEL/FT. LAUDERDALE



GEORGIA

Sportscaster: STEVE HOLMAN, ATLANTA HAWKS RADIO NETWORK/DICKEY Sports WCNN-A-W229AG (THE FAN)/ATLANTA

Sportswriter: STEVE HUMMER, ATLANTA JOURNAL CONSTITUTION



HAWAII

Sportscaster: BOBBY CURRAN, BLOW UP LLC Sports KKEA-A-K224FR (ESPN HONOLULU)/HONOLULU

Sportswriter: STEPHEN TSAI, HONOLULU STAR ADVERTISER



IDAHO

Sportscaster: BOB BEHLER, BRONCO SPORTS PROPERTIES/LEARFIELD IMG COLLEGE

Sportswriter: B.J. RAINS, IDAHO PRESS/NAMPA



ILLINOIS

Sportscaster: PAT FOLEY, CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS/NBC SPORTS CHICAGO

Sportswriter: PAUL SULLIVAN, CHICAGO TRIBUNE



INDIANA

Sportscaster: DON FISCHER, IU SPORTS PROPERTIES/LEARFIELD IMG COLLEGE

Sportswriter: GREGG DOYEL, INDIANAPOLIS STAR



IOWA

Sportscaster: GARY DOLPHIN, HAWKEYE SPORTS PROPERTIES/LEARFIELD IMG COLLEGE

Sportswriter: MIKE HLAS, CEDAR RAPIDS GAZETTE



KANSAS

Sportscaster: WYATT THOMPSON, K-STATE SPORTS PROPERTIES/LEARFIELD IMG COLLEGE

Sportswriter: RICK PETERSON, TOPEKA CAPITAL-JOURNAL



KENTUCKY

Sportscaster: TOM LEACH, UK SPORTS NETWORK, LEXINGTON

Sportswriter: MARK STORY, LEXINGTON HERALD-LEADER



LOUISIANA

Sportscaster: KEN TRAHAN, CUMULUS NEW ORLEANS/CRESCENT CITY SPORTS

Sportswriter: JEFF DUNCAN, THE ATHLETIC, NEW ORLEANS and LES EAST, CRESCENT CITY SPORTS



MAINE

Sportscaster: BILL GREEN, NBC affiliate WCSH-TV/PORTLAND

Sportswriter: TRAVIS LAZARCZYK, MORNING SENTINEL/KENNEBEC



MARYLAND

Sportscaster: PETE GILBERT, HEARST News-Talk WBAL-A-W268BA and NBC affiliate WBAL-TV/BALTIMORE

Sportswriter: PAT STOETZER, CARROLL COUNTY TIMES/WESTMINSTER



MASSACHUSETTS

Sportscaster: JERRY REMY, BOSTON RED SOX/NESN

Sportswriter: MIKE REISS, ESPN.COM/BOSTON and DAN SHAUGHNESSY, BOSTON GLOBE



MICHIGAN

Sportscaster: JACK EBLING, SPOTLIGHT RADIO NETWORK and FOX affiliate WSYM-TV (FOX 47)/LANSING

Sportswriter: DAVE BIRKETT, DETROIT FREE PRESS



MINNESOTA

Sportscaster: MIKE GRIMM, GOPHER RADIO NETWORK/LEARFIELD IMG COLLEGE

Sportswriter: LAVELLE E. NEAL III, MINNEAPOLIS STAR TRIBUNE and MICHAEL RUSSO, THE ATHLETIC



MISSISSIPPI

Sportscaster: BART GREGORY, MSU BULLDOG SPORTS PROPERTIES/LEARFIELD IMG COLLEGE and SEC NETWORK

Sportswriter: RICK CLEVELAND, syndicated, JACKSON



MISSOURI

Sportscaster: MIKE KELLY, MIZZOU SPORTS PROPERTIES/LEARFIELD IMG COLLEGE

Sportswriter: DAVE MATTER, ST. LOUIS POST-DISPATCH



MONTANA

Sportscaster: RILEY CORCORAN, GRIZZLY SPORTS PROPERTIES/LEARFIELD IMG COLLEGE

Sportswriter: GREG RACHAC, 406MTSPORTS.COM/BILLINGS



NEBRASKA

Sportscaster: MATT LOTHROP, ABC affiliate KETV-TV/OMAHA

Sportswriter: PARKER GABRIEL, JOURNAL STAR/LINCOLN



NEVADA

Sportscaster: CHRIS MAATHUIS, CBS affiliate KLAS-TV/LAS VEGAS

Sportswriter: DAVE SCHOEN, LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL



NEW HAMPSHIRE

Sportscaster: JUSTIN MCISAAC, WILDCAT SPORTS PROPERTIES/LEARFIELD IMG COLLEGE

Sportswriter: MIKE ZHE, PORTSMOUTH HERALD



NEW JERSEY

Sportscaster: MIKE FRANKEL, JERSEY SPORTS ZONE/TRENTON

Sportswriter: STEVE POLITI, NJ ADVANCE MEDIA (THE STAR LEDGER/NJ.COM)/NEWARK



NEW MEXICO

Sportscaster: JACK NIXON, NM STATE SPORTS PROPERTIES/LEARFIELD IMG COLLEGE

Sportswriter: WILL WEBBER, SANTA FE NEW MEXICAN



NEW YORK

Sportscaster: IAN EAGLE, BROOKLYN NETS/YES NETWORK and CBS SPORTS

Sportswriter: MIKE VACCARO, NEW YORK POST



NORTH CAROLINA

Sportscaster: JOHN FORSLUND, CAROLINA HURRICANES/FOX SPORTS CAROLINAS and DAVID GLENN, syndicated DAVID GLENN SHOW

Sportswriter: ED HARDIN, NEWS & RECORD/GREENSBORO



NORTH DAKOTA

Sportscaster: DOM IZZO, ABC affiliate WDAY-TV/FARGO

Sportswriter: TOM MILLER, GRAND FORKS HERALD



OHIO

Sportscaster: DAN HOARD, CINCINNATI BENGALS, BEARCATS SPORTS PROPERTIES/LEARFIELD IMG COLLEGE

Sportswriter: PAUL DAUGHERTY, CINCINNATI ENQUIRER



OKLAHOMA

Sportscaster: JOHN HOLCOMB, CBS affiliate KOTV-TV/TULSA and COWBOY SPORTS PROPERTIES/LEARFIELD IMG COLLEGE

Sportswriter: BILL HAISTEN, TULSA WORLD



OREGON

Sportscaster: JOHN CANZANO, ALPHA MEDIA Sports KXTG-A (750 THE GAME)/PORTLAND-KORE BROADCASTING Sports KORE-A-K239CM (FOX SPORTS EUGENE)/SPRINGFIELD-EUGENE-BASIN MEDIACTIVE Sports KLAD-A-K282CB/KLAMATH FALLS

Sportswriter: JASON QUICK, THE ATHLETIC



PENNSYLVANIA

Sportscaster: JOHN CLARK, NBC O&O WCAU-TV (NBC 10)/PHILADELPHIA and NBC SPORTS PHILADELPHIA

Sportswriter: BOB FORD, PHILADELPHIA INQUIRER AND DAILY NEWS



RHODE ISLAND

Sportscaster: RUTHIE POLINSKY, CBS affiliate WPRI-TV/PROVIDENCE

Sportswriter: KEVIN MCNAMARA, PROVIDENCE JOURNAL



SOUTH CAROLINA

Sportscaster: SCOTT EISBERG, ABC affiliate WCIV-TV/CHARLESTON

Sportswriter: MANIE ROBINSON, GREENVILLE NEWS and GENE SAPAKOFF, POST AND COURIER/CHARLESTON



SOUTH DAKOTA

Sportscaster: SCOTT KOOISTRA, RIVERFRONT BROADCASTING AC KYNT-A/YANKTON

Sportswriter: RYAN DEAL, DAILY REPUBLIC/MITCHELL



TENNESSEE

Sportscaster: PETE WEBER, NASHVILLE PREDATORS/CROMWELL Sports WPRT (102.5 THE GAME)/NASHVILLE

Sportswriter: TERESA WALKER, ASSOCIATED PRESS/NASHVILLE



TEXAS

Sportscaster: DALE HANSEN, ABC affiliate WFAA-TV/DALLAS and JOHN MORRIS, BAYLOR BEAR SPORTS PROPERTIES/LEARFIELD IMG COLLEGE

Sportswriter: KIRK BOHLS, AUSTIN AMERICAN-STATESMAN and JENNY CREECH, HOUSTON CHRONICLE



UTAH

Sportscaster: CRAIG BOLERJACK, UTAH JAZZ/AT&T SPORTSNET

Sportswriter: GORDON MONSON, SALT LAKE TRIBUNE



VERMONT

Sportscaster: LAUREN WALSH, FOX affiliate WFFF-TV (LOCAL 44) and ABC affiliate WVNY-TV (LOCAL 22)/BURLINGTON

Sportswriter: MICHAEL BENIASH, CALEDONIAN RECORD/ST. JOHNSBURY and AUSTIN DANFORTH, BURLINGTON FREE PRESS



VIRGINIA

Sportscaster: MIKE BURNOP, VIRGINIA TECH SPORTS PROPERTIES/LEARFIELD IMG COLLEGE

Sportswriter: DAVID TEEL, DAILY PRESS/NEWPORT NEWS



WASHINGTON

Sportscaster: DAVE SIMS, SEATTLE MARINERS/ROOT SPORTS

Sportswriter: LARRY STONE, SEATTLE TIMES



WEST VIRGINIA

Sportscaster: STEVE COTTON, THUNDERING HERD SPORTS PROPERTIES/LEARFIELD IMG COLLEGE

Sportswriter: CHUCK MCGILL, THUNDERING HERD ILLUSTRATED/HERDZONE.COM



WISCONSIN

Sportscaster: MATT LEPAY, BADGERS SPORTS NETWORK/LEARFIELD IMG COLLEGE and FOX SPORTS WISCONSIN

Sportswriter: TOM HAUDRICOURT, MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL



WYOMING

Sportscaster: SCOTT MANGOLD, MGR MEDIA News-Talk-Country KPOW-A/POWELL

Sportswriter: DAVIS POTTER, CASPER STAR-TRIBUNE

