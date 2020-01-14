Beyond Wonderland Monterrey

INSOMNIAC and OCESA have revealed the talented roster of artists set to perform at the fourth installment of BEYOND WONDERLAND MONTERREY. The dance music festival is taking place at FUNDIDORA PARK, MEXICO. Continuing the tale of ALICE and her psychedelic storybook adventures, the one-day event on SATURDAY, APRIL 25th will showcase local and global talent along with many first-time performances across four themed stages.

MONTERREY will witness debut sets from ALISON WONDERLAND, DARREN STYLES, and FRONTLINER, while the Dos Equis stage will showcase JESSICA AUDIFFRED and ROSA PISTOLA in primetime slots. SALVATORE GANACCI and TIMMY TRUMPET will take over the Queen’s Domain, while CAMELPHAT, GORGON CITY, and CHRIS LAKE will add to the vibes of Caterpillar’s Garden, the festival’s indoor, underground-themed stage. Fans can also look forward to a massive performance from MAJOR LAZER during their first return to the region since their appearance at BEYOND WONDERLAND MONTERREY in 2017.

The full lineup can be found here.

Tickets for BEYOND WONDERLAND MONTERREY can be found here.

