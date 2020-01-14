Sun Broadcasting Group

SUN BROADCAST GROUP is starting it's 11th year with more than 6,000 affiliates nationwide.

Commented SUN BROADCAST GROUP President & Founder JASON BAILEY, “We are so excited about 2020 and what it will bring for our company, hosts, partners and advertisers around the country. The addition to new shows, services, events and sponsorships opportunities will strengthen our position as one of the top networks in the country and allow us to continue supporting our affiliates and clients with innovative content."

SBG adds these new affiliates:

"THE SAM ALEX SHOW" welcomes WYOT/ROCKFORD IL.

WJLX/BIRMINGHAM, AL - KODZ/EUGENE, OR - KLDJ/DULUTH, MN - WRAN/CHAMPAIGN IL, and WFDL, FOND DU LAC, WI join the THROWBACK NATION Radio family.

"RED CUP COUNTRY" is proud to be rockin’ with KUSO/NORFOLK, NE and WOXO/NORWAY, ME.

WJYE-A/F LEWISTON-AUBURN, ME and WCYR-A/F BANGOR, ME are mixing things up with In THE MIX WITH DJ GROOVES

WJYE-A/F LEWISTON-AUBURN, ME and WCYR-A/F BANGOR ME for LOUD FM

WRBJ/JACKSON, MS for STREET SPLAT!

KMHK/BILLINGS MT for TALK SPLAT!

WPNG/ALBANY GA for CLASSIC ROCK SPLAT!

WBON/LONG ISLAND NY and KMVR-HD2, LAS CRUCES NM for CONXTREME

KQTQ/LUBBOCK TX, KBE and KXEW/TUCSON AZ for TEJANO NATION

