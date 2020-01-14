Ian Camfield (Facebook)

ENTERCOM Alternative KVIL (ALT 103.7)/DALLAS welcomes IAN CAMFIELD for PM Drive, 3-7p. CAMFIELD was previously hosting middays at HUBBARD RADIO Alternative KDKB (ALT AZ 93.3)/PHOENIX.

CAMFIELD started in radio in LONDON at Alternative Xfm and has had presenting roles on VH-1 and MTV2. CAMFIELD also spent time at former CBS RADIO Alternative WXRK (92.3 K-ROCK)/NEW YORK.

ALT 103.7 afternooner MARK moves to mornings.

