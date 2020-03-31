Scholarship Programs

THE HOUSE OF BLUES MUSIC FORWARD FOUNDATION, in partnership with LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT and the LIVING LEGACY FOUNDATION have announced its 2020 application period. Students pursuing music industry careers can apply for the college scholarship program JANUARY 13th through MARCH 31, 2020.

A total of four $10,000 scholarships will be awarded to outstanding college students—in either their junior or senior year—majoring in music business and/or related fields at an accredited college or university in the U.S.

MUSIC FORWARD, LIVE NATION and the LIVING LEGACY FOUNDATION have partnered to offer these unique scholarships to support the future of the live entertainment business. This opportunity is specifically designed to support students interested in the core aspects of the concert business, including concert promotion, venue operation, ticketing, sponsorship, e-commerce and artist management.

Student applications must be submitted online by MARCH 31, 2020, at http://hobmusicforward.org/scholarships.

