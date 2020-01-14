Quiet

No new station sale transaction applications appeared in the FCC database TUESDAY morning (1/14).

Among the applications that made it to the database, iHEARTMEDIA's CITICASTERS LICENSES, INC. has filed for an STA to operate WCKY-A/CINCINNATI with temporary facilities due to failure of an underground transmission line.

NORTH TEXAS RADIO GROUP, L.P. has applied for a Silent STA for KEBE-F/JACKSONVILLE, TX because its landlord cut power to its transmitter site.

And SMILE FM has requested an extension of its Silent STA for WSMO/MOUNT FOREST, MI after losing its lease and while it moves to a new site.

