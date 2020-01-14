Rosen

Consultant JASON BARRETT's BARRETT SPORTS MEDIA will honor ENTERCOM Sports WSCR-A (670 THE SCORE)/CHICAGO and WSSP-A-W289CB (105.7 THE FAN)/MILWAUKEE PD MITCH ROSEN with the new MARK CHERNOFF Award at the BSM SUMMIT FEBRUARY 26-27 in NEW YORK. The award honors sports radio PDs exhibiting "Strong leadership, vision, creativity, ratings history, and multi-platform excellence."

ROSEN was picked from six nominees, including iHEARTMEDIA Sports KFXN-F (KFAN 100.3)/MINNEAPOLIS' CHAD ABBOTT, ENTERCOM Sports WJFK (106.7 THE FAN)/WASHINGTON's CHRIS KINARD, CUMULUS Sports KTCK-A-F (THE TICKET)/DALLAS' JEFF CATLIN, BONNEVILLE Sports KMVP (ARIZONA SPORTS 98.7)/PHOENIX's RYAN HATCH, and ENTERCOM Sports WIP/PHILADELPHIA's SPIKE ESKIN.

“MITCH ROSEN's contributions to the sports radio format are endless,” said BARRETT. “Spend two minutes with MITCH, and you learn quickly just how much he loves this business and appreciates his people. So much about success in our industry depends on strong leadership, creativity, vision, and adaptability, qualities that MITCH ROSEN not only possesses, but puts into action on a daily basis.”

ROSEN said, “I’m extremely honored and humbled to receive this award. MARK is a dear friend and mentor who I've known for a long time. That makes this extra special. But this award is not about my individual accomplishments, but rather the power of THE SCORE brand and everyone who has contributed to its success over the past 15 plus years. I've been fortunate to work with amazing people and terrific companies, and am proud to accept this honor on their behalf, and share the stage with MARK at the 2020 BSM SUMMIT.”

CHERNOFF, the SVP/Sports Programming at ENTERCOM and WFAN-A-F/NEW YORK and the award's namesake, said, “I am so proud to know MITCH ROSEN, truly one of the best program directors in AMERICA. MITCH knows all the tricks -- how to work with talent, sales and management; deal with the ups and downs of the sports world, and come up with new ideas and solutions to address problems. I’m happy to call MITCH a friend as well as a co-worker, and look forward to seeing him in NEW YORK.”

Get tickets for the conference and find out more at bsmsummit.com.

« see more Net News