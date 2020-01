Arts (Top) & ZBB (Bottom)

Congratulations to REVIVER RECORDS' TENILLE ARTS and WHEELHOUSE RECORDS' ZAC BROWN BAND, who each earned 38 MEDIABASE adds this week, ARTS with her new single, "Somebody Like That," and ZAC BROWN BAND with "Leaving Love Behind." Both label teams celebrated their success with a bagel delivery from ALL ACCESS this morning (1/14).

Kudos to REVIVER RECORDS' VP/Promotion JIM MALITO, VP/Marketing & Artist Development PAUL WILLIAMS, Dir./National Marketing CLAY HENDERSON, Dir./National Promotion DAVE COLLINS, Mgr./Marketing & Artist Development HAYLEY COWOSKI, Promotion Managers WILL ROBINSON, SUZANNE DURHAM, ROGER FREGOSO, STEPHANIE SEIPLE and KELLIE LONGWORTH and Coord./Promotion ANNA BEA MAJOR.

Additional kudos to BBR MUSIC GROUP EVP JON LOBA and SVP/National Promotion CARSON JAMES; WHEELHOUSE RECORDS VP/Promotion KEN TUCKER; BBR MUSIC GROUP VP/Radio Syndication & Group Strategy RENEE LEYMON; WHEELHOUSE Director of National Promotion JENNIFER SHAFFER; WHEELHOUSE Dirs./Regional Promotion CAIT GORDON, BRITTANY PELLEGRINO-PITTMAN and KENDRA WHITEHEAD; and BBR MUSIC GROUP Mgr./Secondary Promotion MATTHEW HOLMBERG and Coord./Promotion ASHLEY WOJCINSKI.

« see more Net News