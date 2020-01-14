Watts (L) & Pigue (R)

NASHVILLE-based artist management company THE AMG has added CINDY WATTS and LEIGH ANN PIGUE to its staff. The firm manages Country artists BRAD PAISLEY, CHRIS YOUNG and PAYTON SMITH, with more signings expected soon.

WATTS, formerly a Country music/celebrity reporter for 20 years at NASHVILLE's "The Tennessean" newspaper, joins THE AMG team as Manager of Corporate Communications. In her new role, WATTS will provide corporate communication, in-house media support and act as a community liaison.

PIGUE joins the team as the Manager of Tour Marketing after 20 years handling those duties at VARNELL ENTERPRISES. In addition to her tour marketing experience, she also had involvement with advertising and promotion for multiple GARTH BROOKS and GEORGE STRAIT tours.

“We are so excited and humbled to have these two amazingly talented women by our sides as we continue to grow this business into a new breed of full-service artist management,” said THE AMG Pres./CEO ROB BECKHAM, who launched the company with veteran artist manager BILL SIMMONS in MAY 2019.

