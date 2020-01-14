-
2020 Radio Mercury Awards Open For Entries
January 14, 2020 at 11:26 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
The 2020 RADIO MERCURY AWARDS has opened its Call for Entries TODAY (1/14). This year's competition, the 29th annual contest, includes several new prize categories, including Multicultural Radio Spot Campaign and one additional prize each for the Radio Commercial, Radio Campaign and Station-Produced Radio Commercial categories. Along with the Call for Entries, Chief Judge ROBIN FITZGERALD and BBDO ATLANTA has launched the “Radio Makes the Best Stories” social campaign highlighting memorable behind-the-scenes career experiences from top creatives.
Finalists will be announced in early MAY, with winners announced on JUNE 4th at SONY HALL in NEW YORK. Find out more at radiomercuryawards.com.
-