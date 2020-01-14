Wine Dinner

The T.J. MARTELL FOUNDATION's 12th annual LOS ANGELES Wine Dinner Auction & Celebration will take place JANUARY 23rd at 5:30p (PT) at the TAGLYAN COMPLEX in HOLLYWOOD. The event will raise funds for cancer research at hospitals nationwide, including CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL LOS ANGELES. The evening will kick off with a wine reception, followed by a seated dinner with each table hosted by a wine captain serving wine from their own personal cellar and paired with a four course meal. After dinner, a live and silent auction will be held.

Sponsors include DANNY WIMMER PRESENTS, CAPGEMINI, LIVE NATION, UNITED RECORDING STUDIOS, SOUND ROYALTIES, IBERIA BANK, and IVENIEM; Hosts and co-chairs are Q PRIME's WARREN CHRISTENSEN, SPECTACLE GROUP's ANDY GOULD, SHELTER MUSIC GROUP's DINO PAREDES, TOURDFORCE PRODUCTIONS' DIARMUID QUINN, RICK SALES ENTERTAINMENT's RICK SALES, and CAPGEMINI's EILEEN SWEENEY.

CHRISTENSEN said, “This is not your typical charity dinner as this one offers some of the most fun you can have in a night, more like spending the evening with good friends and making new ones. Each year we find a way to raise more money than the previous, something we’re fortunate to do due to the generosity of our amazing sponsors."

Find out more at tjmartell.org.

