CMA & CRS 2020

COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS) and the COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA) will once again partner for CRS 2020's "CMA Welcome Reception" on WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 19th. The event will feature perfomances by CMA KixStart Artist Scholarship recipients ANGIE K, EVERETTE, and KYLIE MORGAN (NET NEWS 9/30/19). The reception will run from 5-6p (CT) in the BROADWAY Pre-Function Area of the OMNI NASHVILLE HOTEL, and is open to all CRS 2020 attendees.

CRS 2020 is set for WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 19th through FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21st at the OMNI. Register here before prices go up on FRIDAY, JANUARY 17th.

