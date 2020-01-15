-
KDKB (ALT AZ 93.3)/Phoenix Ups Kacie Kozman To Middays
January 15, 2020 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
HUBBARD RADIO Alternative KDKB (ALT AZ 93.3)/PHOENIX ups weekender KACIE KOZMAN to middays replacing IAN CAMFIELD, who exited at the end of last year to move to ENTERCOM Alternative KVIL (ALT 103.7)/DALLAS for PM Drive as announced earlier today (NET NEWS 1/14).
OM/Brand Content Director DAVID MOORE told ALL ACCESS, "KACIE took over middays on an interim basis. After about a week it was clear she was the best candidate for the job."
KACIE joined ALT AZ a year ago from RADIO FIRST Hot AC WBTI/PORT HURON MI.
-