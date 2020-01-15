Kacie Kozman

HUBBARD RADIO Alternative KDKB (ALT AZ 93.3)/PHOENIX ups weekender KACIE KOZMAN to middays replacing IAN CAMFIELD, who exited at the end of last year to move to ENTERCOM Alternative KVIL (ALT 103.7)/DALLAS for PM Drive as announced earlier today (NET NEWS 1/14).

OM/Brand Content Director DAVID MOORE told ALL ACCESS, "KACIE took over middays on an interim basis. After about a week it was clear she was the best candidate for the job."

KACIE joined ALT AZ a year ago from RADIO FIRST Hot AC WBTI/PORT HURON MI.

