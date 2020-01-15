Impeachment Trial Coverage

SALEM RADIO NETWORK is planning extensive coverage of the impeachment trial of President TRUMP.

The coverage, to start with the trial next TUESDAY (1/21) assuming the House votes TOMORROW to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate, will include live longform gavel-to-gavel broadcasts of the Senate proceedings on SRN NEWS and TOWNHALL NEWS; SRN talk shows doing updates and analysis; around-the-clock reports from GREG CLUGSTON at the WHITE HOUSE, BOB AGNEW at the Senate, and BERNIE BENNETT at the House; and a daily wrap of trial highlights with analysis from former Rep. JD HAYWORTH (R-AZ).

VP/News & Talk Programming TOM TRADUP said, “SRN stands ready to provide our audiences total access to this -- hopefully -- once in a lifetime event that promises to make history each day of the proceedings.”

